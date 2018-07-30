Ramin Hajili faces new charges, gets pre-trial detention extended

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku’s Narimanov District Court on Monday considered the motion of an investigative body to extend the term of pre-trial detention of NGO leader Ramin Hajili, A

The court upheld the investigative body’s motion, prolonging Hajili’s pre-trial detention for 2 months and 15 days.

The investigative body also announced new additional charges against Ramin Hajili. He is charged under Article 178.2.4 (fraud causing significant damage) and 178.2.2 (repeated fraud) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani border guards detained two people – Ramin Hajili (1983) and Fakhraddin Gasimov (1988) – for attempting to cross the state border near the Mazimgara village of the country’s Balakan district on June 4.

During the preliminary investigation, Ramin Hajili admitted to attempting to illegally cross the state border as he could not cross the border from a checkpoint due to being banned from leaving Azerbaijan. He also admitted that Fakhraddin Gasimov assisted him in crossing the border.

Gasimov too gave similar testimony.

Ramin Hajili said he had a debt of 250,000 manats and thus wanted to go abroad for work so he could repay it.

A criminal case has been opened against the detainees under relevant articles.

