Rangers set to trade Sam Carrick to Sabres

The New York Rangers are close to finalizing a trade that would send veteran center Sam Carrick to the Buffalo Sabres.

Carrick has already been informed about the deal, though the teams have not yet made an official announcement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 34-year-old has served as the Rangers’ primary fourth-line center since joining the team ahead of the 2024–25 season. This season, he has recorded four goals and 10 points in 60 games, while also bringing a physical presence to the lineup. Carrick has dropped the gloves seven times this season, more than any other Rangers player.

Carrick still has one year remaining on his contract worth $1 million annually, making him an affordable depth option.

The move could provide the Sabres with valuable depth in their bottom six. Buffalo has struggled with injuries this season, including a long absence for Justin Danforth due to a broken kneecap, while Tyson Kozak is currently dealing with another injury.

Carrick’s ability to play both center and wing could give the Sabres greater lineup flexibility. He is also known for his reliability in the faceoff circle, winning more than 50% of faceoffs in four consecutive seasons—an area where Buffalo has struggled this year.

In addition, Carrick brings playoff experience after being part of the Edmonton Oilers’ 2024 run to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Rangers are currently in what team president and general manager Chris Drury described earlier this year as a “retool.” The team is looking to create roster space and add draft assets or prospects.

Carrick has been a dependable player for New York, contributing strong defensive play, penalty killing and physicality. However, the Rangers have several bottom-six options, including Jonny Brodzinski, Justin Dowling, Juuso Pärssinen and Dylan Roobroeck, who could step into the role.

Long term, the team is also developing prospect Carey Terrance for a similar position in the lineup.

Carrick, who grew up in the Toronto area, will now be playing closer to home following the move to Buffalo.

