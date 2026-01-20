RAPT stock soars after $2.2B GSK acquisition deal

The acquisition was announced on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This marks GSK's first major purchase under the leadership of CEO Luke Miels, who is tasked with steering the company through challenges like U.S. tariffs while seeking new revenue streams. The move comes as GSK faces declining sales from some of its top-selling drugs that are going off patent. Investors are optimistic that Miels can help the company meet its ambitious revenue target of more than £40 billion ($54 billion) annually by 2031.

As part of the deal, GSK will pay $58 per share for RAPT, with an initial investment of $1.9 billion. GSK will also acquire global rights to the ozureprubart programme, excluding territories in mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

The announcement caused RAPT's stock to surge 63% in premarket trading. On the other hand, GSK’s shares dropped slightly, falling just over 1% in London and remained largely unchanged on Wall Street.