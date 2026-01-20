Rare 340M-year-old fossils found in UK stone wall

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rangers from the National Trust have discovered rare 340-million-year-old marine fossils hidden inside a dry stone wall in England’s Peak District, revealing exceptionally preserved details from prehistoric seas.

The fossils, uncovered in Staffordshire’s White Peak region, belonged to goniatites — extinct relatives of modern squid and octopus. Experts say the level of preservation is unusually high for the area, with delicate shell patterns still visible on the limestone, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“It looked like the markings had been drawn on,” ranger David Ward told the BBC, noting that fossils found across the Peak District are typically incomplete or damaged. Because of the rarity of the find, the National Trust has declined to reveal the exact location to prevent fossil hunting or damage.

Palaeontologist Dr. Susannah Lydon from the University of Nottingham said goniatites lived in shallow tropical seas that covered central England during the Carboniferous period. Their rapid evolution makes them useful “index fossils,” helping geologists date ancient rocks and reconstruct past environments.

The National Trust plans to preserve the fossils for educational use during talks and outreach events. The organization says the discovery highlights the region’s geological heritage and how traces of Earth’s distant past can surface in unexpected places.

