‘Sherri’ talk show cancelled after four seasons

The daytime talk show Sherri, hosted by comedian and TV personality Sherri Shepherd, is set to end after four seasons, according to the show’s producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury.

Production of Season 4 will continue as planned, with the final episodes expected to air in fall 2026. The show has been running since its debut in 2022 and was most recently renewed through the 2025–2026 television season, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

In a joint statement, Debmar-Mercury co-presidents said the decision was linked to changes in the daytime television landscape rather than the show’s performance or creative direction. They also said the company plans to explore potential opportunities for the program on other platforms.

Sherri has been part of daytime lineups across multiple major station groups, including Fox Television Stations and several national broadcast partners. The show is filmed at Chelsea Studios in New York.

Shepherd, an Emmy-winning comedian and former co-host of The View, launched the talk show after it took over time slots previously occupied by The Wendy Williams Show. The program focused on celebrity interviews, entertainment news and lifestyle topics.

The cancellation news comes at a time of broader changes in daytime television. Another major talk program, The Kelly Clarkson Show, has also announced plans to end its run in 2026.

Since its launch, Sherri has built a loyal daytime audience, with Shepherd often highlighting her goal of bringing entertainment, humor and positive energy to viewers’ daily routines.

Industry analysts say the shift reflects broader changes in viewing habits, as audiences increasingly move toward streaming platforms and digital media content.

