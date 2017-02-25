Rare shots of Khojaly tragedy - PHOTOS - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Famous Azerbaijani photographer Reza Deghati presented the photos taken immediately after the tragedy in Khojaly.

A world-renowned Azerbaijani photographer Reza Deghati was born in 1952 in Tabriz.

He visited Azerbaijan for the first time in 1987. In 1997 he lived in the country for several months, traveling to Azerbaijan and taking people's lives. Since 1981 he lives and works in Paris. "National Geographic" channel filmed a lot of documentaries related to his work. Among them, the documentary "Frontline Diary", which won an "Emmy" award in 2002.

Photos taken immediately after occurrence of the Khojaly tragedy.

After the Khojaly massacre, the International Red Cross organized a cease-fire to enable the Red Cross to return the corpses of Azerbaijanis killed in Khojaly. The 2,500 remaining inhabitants (23,757 before the war) found themselves without electricity, heating oil, water, or food and thus sought the safe passage they were promised. Instead, Armenian armed forces and members of the 366 Soviet infantry regiment were waiting to gun them As a result of this massacre 613 people were killed, 487 were severely injured. Those who escaped the gunfire only wounded had to trek through the mountains to find safety, many perished in the cold. 1275 people were taken hostage. Those who survived would visit the mosque of Aghdam, used as a morgue, to search for their disappeared loved ones. They wandered among dozens of corpses, brought by the Red Cross, wrapped in body bags.

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Aghdam, February 1992

The woman standing among the men just identified the bodies of her relatives.

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Aghdam, February 1992

A survivor of the massacre grasps onto a photograph of his missing son, asking the other families if they have seen him.

Azerbaijan, Road between Khojaly and Agdam, March 1992

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Aghdam, February 1992

A man waits outside the morgue for the body of his dead relative. He has prepared the coffin and white shroud (Kafan) to wrap the body in accordance with Muslim burial rituals.

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Aghdam, February 1992

A survivor mourns, she waits to prepare her relatives bodies for burial in accordance with Muslim tradition.

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Southern Village, February 1992

In a southern village of the Karabakh, a makeshift hospital was set up in a school to tend to all of the wounded Azerbaijanis. A man supports his wounded brother who was shot in the head by an Armenian sniper. Many people were shot directly in the head by professional snipers, many of whom come from other countries to fight in the Karabakh.

Azerbaijan, Road between Khojaly and Aghdam, March 1992

Azerbaijani prisoners, who were held by Armenians, wait to be reunited with their families.

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Aghdam, February 1992

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, South Eastern Mountains, 1992

Azerbaijani soldiers patrol a mountain road.

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Aghdam, February 1992

Family members wait outside of the morgue to bury the bodies of their loved ones in the park nearby.

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Aghdam, February 1992

As the body of a man is unloaded from a Red Cross vehicle, one of the women waiting nearby realizes that it is her husband.

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Aghdam, February 1992

A woman standings has just identified the body of her son that was brought from Khojaly by Red Cross.

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Aghdam, February 1992

"Ahad, o, Ahad," a man screams in anguish after just finding his brotherís dead body.

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Aghdam, February 1992

A survivor waits outside the morgue after finding the body of her husband. Such grief has led her to scratch her face so aggressively that her cheeks are streaked with blood.

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Aghdam, February 1992

The grave of a mother and son is covered in red carnations.

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Aghdam, February 1992

A survivor runs out of the morgue wailing after finding her family memberís bodies inside.

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Aghdam, February 1992

This woman had just found her son and her husband disabled and killed.

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Shusha, 1992

On May 8, 1992, the Armenian military launched their operation to capture the city of Shusha. The region had been encircled by Armenian troops for a few months leading up to the invasion. During the siege, most of the city was destroyed by bombs so the Azerbaijani soldiers used the school in the city as their living quarters. Shusha was the historical and cultural center of the Karabakh region and Azerbaijanís last strategic foothold in the Karabakh.

Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Aghdam, February 1992

A family members prepare them for burial in accordance with Muslim tradition. Two brothers place the body of their dead brother, in a coffin after having wrapped his body in a white shroud (Kafan).

Azerbaijan, Road between Khojaly and Aghdam, March 1992

After the Khojaly massacre, the International Red Cross organized a local cease-fire to allow both sides to exchange prisoners and to enable the Red Cross to return the corpses of Azerbaijanis killed in Khojaly to the people who survived the massacre and took refuge in the neighboring town of Aghdam. An Azerbaijani hostage is reunited with his family after being held captive by Armenian armed forces.

