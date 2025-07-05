Real Madrid clings on to reach FIFA Club World Cup last four

Real Madrid survived a late scare to reach the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals on Saturday with a dramatic 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund, News.az reports.

Gonzalo Garcia and Fran Garcia struck first-half goals at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium and the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners were cruising before Maximilian Beier pulled one back early in second-half stoppage time.

Kylian Mbappe appeared to settle Madrid's nerves a minute later by volleying home his first goal of the tournament.

Serhou Guirassy reduced the deficit again by converting from the penalty spot after he was dragged down by Dean Huijsen, an offense that earned the Spain international a straight red card.

The Spanish side held on to set up a clash with Paris Saint-Germain at the same venue next Wednesday for a place in the final.

Both sides showed attacking intent early and Gonzalo Garcia should have done better when he fluffed his attempt at a first-time strike following Fran Garcia's cross at the far post.

At the other end, Julian Brandt headed wide after winning an aerial duel with Huijsen.

Gonzalo made up for his earlier miss by giving Madrid the lead in the 10th minute, volleying in from the edge of the six-yard box after Arda Guler's lifted pass. It was his fourth goal in five games in the United States to go along with an assist.

Both Garcias were causing problems for Dortmund's defense, and Fran doubled the lead by timing his run to perfection and side-footing home after Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross from the right.

Madrid continued to press, and the German side was fortunate not to fall further behind before halftime.

Jude Bellingham dragged a shot wide after a barnstorming run and the England midfielder then set up Vinicius Junior, who shot straight at Gregor Kobel with only the Swiss goalkeeper to beat.

The tempo dipped after the break as both sides struggled to find openings in their attacking halves.

Beier created a chance just after the hour when he cut inside and forced a diving save from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at the near post.

France international Aurelien Tchouameni then curled a shot from distance that rebounded off the crossbar.

Madrid looked eager to put the match away in stoppage time. Federico Valverde was denied from close range by Kobel and then Guler fired wide from outside the penalty area.

But Beier ensured a tense finish by pouncing on a loose ball and firing low into the far corner in the 93rd minute.

Real Madrid responded almost immediately and Mbappe, who missed the group stage due to illness, opened his account in the tournament with an acrobatic overhead volley after Guler's cross.

The Bundesliga side refused to surrender and Madrid suffered a double blow a minute later when Huijsen was dismissed for clattering into Guirassy. The Guinea international converted the resultant spot-kick to keep his team alive.

Dortmund then went agonizingly close to equalizing with the last kick of the game as Marcel Sabitzer's shot was brilliantly saved by Courtois.

