Yandex metrika counter

Recognition of so-called "Armenian genocide" to be discussed in Israeli parliament

  • Region
  • Share
Recognition of so-called Armenian genocide to be discussed in Israeli parliament

Israeli parliamentarians decided to hold a plenary discussion on the recognition of the so-called. "Armenian genocide" against the backdrop of worsening relations with Turkey, Knesset's (Israel's parliament) press-service reports.

The decision was not met with objections from the government, which in the past tried to block such initiatives.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that the predecessor of Turkey - the Ottoman Empire - committed the so-called "genocide" against Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      