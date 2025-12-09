Reddit down: Users report global glitches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reddit, the popular blogging website and app, reportedly experienced an outage on Tuesday, December 9, as users worldwide reported difficulties loading feeds.

Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to share issues with glitches and crashes on the mobile app, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to outage tracking site Downdetector.com, 543 users in India reported problems accessing Reddit. Of these, 66% experienced website issues, 33% reported severe connection errors, and 1% cited profile-related problems. The data suggest the issue affected multiple devices rather than a single platform.

At the time of reporting, Reddit had not issued an official statement regarding the outage. Interestingly, when accessing the Reddit desktop site and app, no glitches were observed, creating confusion among users as some experienced issues while others reported everything functioning normally.

News.Az