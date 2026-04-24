Reliance drone arm Asteria caught in bribery probe

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A bribery investigation by India’s federal crime agency has placed drone technology company Asteria Aerospace Limited under scrutiny, drawing attention to its ownership by conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently arrested officials linked to the aviation regulator and Reliance Industries, alleging that bribes were exchanged to secure approvals for drone import-related applications, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities claim the case involves payments allegedly made to facilitate regulatory clearance for multiple applications connected to Asteria Aerospace. The company has not been accused of wrongdoing directly, and investigations are ongoing.

Reliance Industries has previously stated that it neither authorized nor had knowledge of any improper transactions involving its personnel or subsidiaries.

The case has drawn attention to India’s rapidly expanding drone sector, which has grown significantly since the government liberalized drone regulations in 2021 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asteria Aerospace, founded in 2011 in Bengaluru, provides drone-based data analytics and aerial intelligence services across sectors including agriculture, construction, telecom, and energy. The company operates more than 400 drones in various applications.

Reliance acquired Asteria in 2019 for approximately $2.45 million as part of its broader push into emerging technologies. The unit is now majority-controlled through Reliance Jio Platforms.

According to company data, Asteria’s revenue has grown sharply in recent years, reflecting rising demand for drone-enabled services across India’s infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The allegations in the current case involve a reported agreement of around $16,000 linked to processing multiple drone import approvals, according to investigators.

Asteria has previously highlighted its certifications from India’s aviation safety regulator and its role in indigenous drone development, including showcasing its technology at national events.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and further legal action will depend on the outcome of evidence collection and judicial review.

News.Az