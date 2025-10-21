Remembering Daniel Naroditsky — Grandmaster and beloved teacher of chess

+ ↺ − 16 px

Daniel “Danya” Naroditsky (1995–2025) was an American chess grandmaster, author, commentator, streamer, and one of the most beloved figures in the modern chess community. A former World Youth Chess Champion, Naroditsky achieved a peak FIDE rating of 2647 in May 2017 and tied for first place at the 2014 Millionaire Chess Open. Known for his sharp intellect, eloquence, and generosity as a teacher, he left an indelible mark on the chess world.

A Stanford University graduate (Class of 2019), Naroditsky combined academic excellence with a deep passion for the game, becoming one of the most recognizable and respected voices in chess commentary and education, News.Az reports.

Early life and chess career

Daniel Naroditsky learned chess at the age of six from his father. His talent emerged quickly — by age 11, he became the youngest player ever to win the Northern California K–12 Championship and went on to win the World Youth Chess Championship (Under-12).

He published his first book with New In Chess at the age of 14, followed by a second two years later — making him one of the youngest published chess authors in history.

Naroditsky tied for second to fifth place at the 2010 U.S. Open, alongside notable grandmasters Alexander Shabalov and Varuzhan Akobian, and competed in the 2011 U.S. Chess Championship.

In 2014, he received the prestigious Samford Chess Fellowship and tied for first at the Millionaire Chess Open in Las Vegas. Around this time, he also began writing his popular “Endgame” column for Chess Life magazine, which became a staple for players eager to deepen their understanding of practical chess.

Naroditsky’s playing style was universal — capable of winning through deep positional understanding, creative tactics, and flawless endgame technique. His games demonstrated the balance of calculation and artistry that defined his approach to the game.

Commentary contributions

Naroditsky became one of Chess.com’s lead commentators in 2021, bringing insight, clarity, and warmth to countless major online events. He served as both coach and commentator for the popular PogChamps tournaments, where he played a key role in one of the most memorable chess moments on Twitch — coaching MoistCr1tikal to use a cheeky opening trap against xQc, resulting in the platform’s most-viewed chess clip of all time.

Beyond commentary, Naroditsky authored numerous articles and created widely praised video series for Chess.com, including “How To Be Lucky In Chess.” His instructional content blended humor, precision, and passion — a combination that endeared him to players of all levels.

Streaming and online presence

Naroditsky was also a beloved online personality. His Twitch channel, which grew to over 300,000 followers, became a haven for chess fans seeking both education and entertainment. Whether speedrunning to 3000 rating, analyzing games, or chatting with viewers, his streams were marked by humility, kindness, and mastery.

On YouTube, his channel amassed over 480,000 subscribers and nearly 100 million views. His popular Speedrun and Chess Mastery Explained series inspired countless new players and elevated him to global chess stardom.

Naroditsky frequently collaborated with fellow chess creators, including Alexandra Botez, and his genuine enthusiasm made him a unifying figure in the online chess community.

Legacy

Daniel Naroditsky’s impact on chess extended far beyond the board. Through his books, lessons, commentary, and streams, he helped millions fall in love with the game and approach it with curiosity and joy.

He tragically passed away in October 2025, at just 29 years old. His cause of death is not publicly disclosed.

