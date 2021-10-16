Representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan visit liberated Sugovushan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan and local media on Saturday embarked on a visit to the country’s liberated Sugovushan settlement, News.Az reports.

During the visit, which will take place under the leadership of the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, it is planned to visit the villages of Sugovushan and Talish.





News.Az