Representatives of foreign tourism industry and bloggers visit Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency has organized an information tour marking the opening of winter season to the "Shahdag" Tourism Center for about 90 representatives of the tourism industry and bloggers from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Belarus, News.az reports.

During the info-tour, held on December 14-18, the guests were informed about the reconstruction and infrastructure works carried out in the complex.

They also got acquainted with quad tours, zip-lining, "Alpine Coaster" attraction and other services offered in the complex.

The State Tourism Agency also arranged B2B meetings with the participation of 80 local tourism industry representatives aimed at building cooperation in the travel and tourism sector, as well as exchange experience.

News.Az