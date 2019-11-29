Representatives of Georgia's ruling party and opposition to hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream party and opposition will hold a meeting on November 30, said Irakli Kobakhidze, a member of the parliamentary majority, according to Georgian media outlets.

The so-called German model of elections will be the main topic of the discussions. As reported, representatives of the diplomatic missions in the country will also attend the meeting.

According to Kobakhidze, the meeting and discussions will take place at the recommendation of the diplomatic missions accredited in Georgia and international organizations.

The Georgian opposition sees the adoption of the German model of election system as the way out of the current political crisis in the country. The German Model requires making changes in the Election Code by 76 votes to be approved. The model was first initiated in the Georgian parliament in 2016.

According to Davit Usupashvili, former speaker of the parliament, the German model will satisfy the demand of the proportional rule of elections and retention of Majoritarian constituencies at the same time.

The European Parliament held a discussion about the ongoing developments of Georgia on November 27. Andrius Kubilius, a Lithuanian politician and a Member of the European Parliament, called on the Georgian ruling party and opposition to agree on election system reform.

The wave of rallies in Tbilisi began after the failure of the parliamentary vote on November 14 regarding the holding of parliamentary elections in the country in 2020. As reported, the parliament failed to approve the transition from a mixed to proportional parliamentary election system since 2020. It was necessary to amend the Georgian constitution, which required the support of 113 out of 150 deputies; however, during the vote, only 101 deputies supported the changes.

News.Az

News.Az