Reps of Azerbaijan's leading youth organizations visit Shusha

Representatives of the leading youth organizations of Azerbaijan arrived in the city of Shusha Friday.

As part of the trip, organized by the Youth Foundation and the National Assembly of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NAYORA), more than 50 representatives of 30 youth organizations viewed historical and cultural monuments, the consequences of Armenian vandalism, restoration, and creative work carried out, and visited the sights of the ancient city.

The participants of the trip also visited Jidir Plain, in the mosques of Yukhari and Ashagi Govhar agha, near the fortress walls, examined the monuments of Khurshidbanu Natavan, Uzeyir Hajibayli, and Bulbul, brought from Baku on behalf of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and the symbols of the city of Shusha.

The trip’s participants stressed that the youth of Azerbaijan closely rallied around the head of state and mobilized all their forces for the revival of the liberated territories.

Earlier, representatives of youth organizations visited Aghdam.

News.Az