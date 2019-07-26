Rescued staff of Iranian cargo brought to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nine members of the crew rescued from the “Shabahang” cargo ship swimming under the flag of Iran Islamic Republic and crashed near the Lenkoran port, were broug

The crew members were taken to the port of Baku by the State Border Service guard ship, according to APA.

Iran's ISNA news agency reported that the ship does not belong to the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. It was added that the ship belongs to Iran's private sector.

“Shabahang” cargo ship's 7 crew members are citizens of Iran and 2 are citizens of India.

