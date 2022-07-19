Residents of Azerbaijan's Aghali village return to their native land

Residents of Azerbaijan's Aghali village return to their native land

Residents of Azerbaijan's Aghali village return to their native land

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 10 families, consisting of 58 people, have already been resettled to Aghali village of Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district, News.Az reports.

The residents have already settled down in their homes.

In the upcoming five days, 41 families (201 people) will return to their native land, the village of Aghali.

News.Az