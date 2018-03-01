Residents of Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil to vote after 25 years

Residents of Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district will be able to vote in their homeland after 25 years, AzVision.az reports.

With the decision of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, polling station number 73 is created in Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district within the regional election committee of Jabrayil-Gubadli. 121 voters have been registered for the polling station. The polling station has been facilitated with necessary equipments.

Note, the Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrayil region was liberated from the Armenian occupation in April 2016 as a result of a successful counter-attack of the Azerbaijani Army. Now, people can safely live in the village.

On Jan. 24, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures to restore the Jabrayildistrict’s Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the allocation of additional 9 million manats for the reconstruction of the Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district.

