Restoration of Karabakh will boost Azerbaijan’s tourism potential: OIC

The restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region will make a great contribution to further boosting the country’s tourism potential, Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, told journalists in Baku on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Kawesa Sengendo is paying a visit to the Azerbaijani capital to take part in the 11th session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers.

The OIC assistant secretary-general expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for well-organizing the 11th session, as well as to the Azerbaijani people for their hospitality.

Sengendo also praised the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“Last year we visited the liberated Azerbaijani territories to witness the destructions there. I hope that the holy places of worship and mosques will be restored and rebuilt soon. The restoration of Karabakh will greatly contribute to the development of the country's tourism potential,” he added.

