Return to Western Azerbaijan: from realm of theory into practical reality: Interview with Ulviyya Zulfikar (VIDEO)

In an exclusive interview with Caliber.az, Ulviyya Zulfikar, Spokesperson for the Western Azerbaijan Community, explains the Concept of Return, the challenges presently obstructing the reversal of the historic injustice caused by the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from contemporary Armenia and other relevant and interconnected issues.

In Mrs Zulfikar’s view, the concept of the return to Western Azerbaijan is not a territorial claim, but an aspiration emanating from the reinstatement of basic human rights, News.Az reports citing Caliber.az.

She also spoke about the demographic implications of the Community of Western Azerbaijanis for monoethnic Armenia, a post-return future and increasing awareness of the issue with other international organisations.

