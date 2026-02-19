Rheinmetall reveals specs for FV-014 Kamikaze drone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rheinmetall has showcased its new FV-014 loitering munition to a potential NATO customer.

The tests took place on February 18, 2026, at the National Test Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems in Saxony-Anhalt. During the presentation, the system simulated various mission scenarios and carried out attacks on targets, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The system is designed for operations at ranges of up to 100 kilometers. It combines reconnaissance and target engagement functions. The main targets for the munition are armored vehicles, artillery positions, and enemy command posts.

Launch is carried out from a transport and launch container using a launch accelerator or from a multi-charge launcher. After leaving the container, the drone deploys its folding wings and enters flight mode. It can stay in the air for 70 minutes, giving the operator enough time to observe the territory and select a target for attack.

The FV-014 is controlled via a ground station. The operator can identify the target, track it, or cancel the mission if circumstances change.

The fuselage has a faceted structure to reduce visibility and is equipped with an electric motor to reduce noise. The warhead, weighing about 5 kg, is capable of penetrating more than 600 mm of homogeneous armor.

An important feature of the system is its ability to operate in conditions of electronic countermeasures and in the absence of satellite navigation (GNSS) signals. The device can also be used as part of a “swarm” to simultaneously engage multiple targets or overload enemy air defense systems.

News.Az