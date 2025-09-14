Romanian Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over airspace violation reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Romanian Foreign Ministry has lodged a protest with the Russian Ambassador over allegations that a Russian drone entered Romanian airspace, News.Az reprots citing the Romanian Foreign Ministry.

"The Russian Ambassador to Bucharest was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, September 14, 2025, in connection with the violation of Romanian airspace by a Russian drone on September 13, 2025," the publication says.

On Saturday, Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Tsoiu reported on the X social network that the country's Air Force had recorded a Russian drone that allegedly violated the country's airspace. Two F-16 fighters monitored its movements until the UAV left the airspace.

News.Az