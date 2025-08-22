Ruben Dias extends Man City stay with new four-year deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has signed a new four-year contract, securing his future at the club until the summer of 2029, according to a club statement, News.Az reports.

The defender has been a key part of Manchester City's success, and this new agreement keeps him at the Club until the summer of 2029, the statement said.

He joined City in September 2020 from his boyhood club Benfica and has gone onto become a rock in the centre of our defence.

Dias has made more than 200 appearances for City and won nine trophies during his five seasons at the Etihad Stadium, including four Premier League titles and a Champions League, collecting a host of individual awards along the way.

