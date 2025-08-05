Rubio, Barrot discuss peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot held a phone call to address several global crises, according to the U.S. State Department.

The two diplomats reaffirmed their joint commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and reviewed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, including efforts to reach a ceasefire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

They also discussed ongoing support for ending the war in Ukraine, advancing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and responding to the conflict in Sudan.

The call comes shortly after Rubio’s recent talks with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on similar issues.

News.Az