Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed that France is preparing to deploy a contingent of up to 2,000 soldiers and officers to Ukraine.

According to the SVR, the core of this force will comprise stormtroopers from the French Foreign Legion, mainly recruited from Latin American countries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Currently, legionnaires are stationed in Polish border regions near Ukraine, undergoing intensive combat training and receiving arms and military equipment. Their transfer to central Ukraine is planned in the near future,” it said.

The SVR added that French hospitals are rapidly expanding capacity by creating hundreds of additional beds to treat wounded soldiers, while doctors are undergoing specialized medical training for field conditions.

In the event of information leaks, Paris is expected to claim that only a small group of instructors is arriving in Ukraine to train mobilized Ukrainian servicemen, the statement noted.

“(French President Emmanuel) Macron is known for dreaming of Napoleon's 'laurels.' However, his study of history is disgracefully poor. He not only skipped the textbook section describing the conclusion of Napoleon's campaign in Russia but also missed classes discussing Swedish King Charles XII's attempt to defeat Russia relying on traitorous Hetman Ivan Mazepa's support, which ended in Sweden's defeat at Poltava. Macron should remember the famous words of renowned Russian historian Vasily Klyuchevsky -- history teaches no lessons, it only punishes ignorance," it added.

