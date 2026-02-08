Russia and Oman highlight importance of pushing forward Iran-US talks
Russia and Oman agree on the need to promote further talks between Iran and the United States on Iran’s nuclear dossier in order to reach broadly acceptable agreements that would help ensure regional security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a phone call between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi," the ministry said.
"The sides exchanged views on the situation around Iran in the context of the recent Omani-mediated round of indirect talks between the Iranian and American representatives in Muscat," the ministry said. "The sides expressed a shared opinion on the necessity of promoting the continuation of the negotiating process to find generally acceptable agreements in order to remove the risks of an armed confrontation and ensure stability in the region.
According to the ministry, Lavrov lauded the Omani leadership’s efforts on this track.
By Salman Rahimli