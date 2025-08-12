Russia, Armenia Foreign Ministers discuss US-brokered peace efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone call on Monday, initiated by Yerevan, to discuss recent Armenia-US-Azerbaijan contacts and the ongoing peace process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Mirzoyan updated Lavrov on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Lavrov emphasized the importance of sustainable peace between Baku and Yerevan based on the trilateral agreements reached between 2020 and 2022. The ministers also reviewed several current issues on the Russian-Armenian agenda.

On Monday, Azerbaijan and Armenia shared the text of the peace agreement they initialed last Friday during a trilateral summit at the White House, attended by Trump, Aliyev and Pashinyan. The 17-point deal includes mutual border recognition, renouncement of territorial claims, refraining from force, establishing diplomatic relations, border delimitation, and withdrawal of mutual legal claims.

The agreement will take effect after internal procedures and ratification by both sides.

News.Az