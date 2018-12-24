Russia-Azerbaijan military co-op actively developing - envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan is actively developing, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference in Baku Dec. 24, Trend reports.

“We have an intergovernmental commission,” he said. “It has recently held its last meeting. The corresponding decision was made there. Azerbaijan has actively participated in international military game competitions over the past few years. As far as I know, some of these competitions may be held in the territory of Azerbaijan at sea next year.”

Bocharnikov noted that the defense ministers of the two countries contact several times a year, adding that this year, the head of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces visited Azerbaijan three times.

He added that some Azerbaijani servicemen are trained in Russian military universities. Ships of the Navy and the Border Service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation arrive in Azerbaijan's ports, he said.

News.Az

