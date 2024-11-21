Russia confirms Ukraine used UK-made Storm Shadow missiles in strikes
A Storm Shadow cruise missile is seen on display at the company's booth at the International Paris Air Show 2023 at the Le Bourget Airport. Photo: Nicolas Economou/NURPHO/Associated Press
Moscow has confirmed that Ukraine fired UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory for the first time on Wednesday.“Air defenses shot down two U.K.-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement early Thursday, without specifying the location of the strikes, News.Az reports.
"Two Storm Shadow cruise missiles, six HIMARS rockets, and 67 unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralized by air defense systems," the ministry stated.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the attack as "a new escalation" and criticized the outgoing Biden administration for its "irresponsible position" in allowing Ukraine to use American missiles against Russian territory.
Peskov accused the U.S. of exacerbating the conflict, saying they continue to fuel the war while using Ukraine as a tool in their struggle with Russia.
On Monday, US President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to carry out strikes deep into Russian territory using Western-made ballistic missiles.
When asked about the possibility of Russia responding with more powerful weapons to Ukraine's attacks on its territory, the official declined to comment, referring the question to the Defense Ministry: "This is an issue for our military."
Russia on Wednesday said Ukraine had used ATACMS missiles to strike its Bryansk region , and most of them were intercepted by Pantsir and S-400 air defense systems.