Russia detects 30,209 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 30,209 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,925,806 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.3%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,181, compared to 1,179 the day before. In all, 286,004 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.88%.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 35,794. In all, 8,637,861 patients have recovered.

The total share of recoveries has increased to the level of 87% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia, the crisis center added.

