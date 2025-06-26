Russia expresses hope for continued Iran-IAEA cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed optimism that Iran will maintain its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), despite a recent advisory decision by the Iranian parliament to suspend such collaboration.

The Iranian parliament's decision to halt cooperation with the IAEA is advisory in nature, and Russia hopes that their coordination will continue, Lavrov said following talks with his Laotian counterpart, Thongsavan Phomvihane, News.Az reports, Russian media.

"I cannot comment in detail on the Iranian parliament’s decision to terminate cooperation with the IAEA, as it remains a recommendation to the executive branch," Lavrov stated. "We are interested in seeing continued cooperation between Iran and the IAEA."

He emphasized that Russia expects the international community to respect the repeated assurances from Iran’s supreme leader that Tehran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons. "There is a special fatwa to this effect - a religious decree that carries the highest authority in the Islamic Republic," Lavrov noted.

