Russia grants 30-day visa-free entry for Chinese visitors

Chinese nationals traveling to Russia for tourism or business for up to 30 days can now enter the country without a visa, according to a decree by President Vladimir Putin.

The decree allows Chinese citizens to participate in scientific, cultural, public, political, economic, and sporting events, as well as transit through Russia and exit the country using ordinary Chinese passports, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The visa-free arrangement is valid until September 14, 2026, based on the principle of reciprocity.

The measure does not apply to Chinese travelers going to Russia for work, study, long-term stays, or international road transportation roles such as drivers, crew members, freight forwarders, or interpreters.

The decree has already come into effect. China previously implemented a similar policy, which will also remain valid until September 14, 2026.


