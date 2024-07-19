Russia jails WSJ reporter Gershkovich for 16 years on espionage charges

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian court on Friday sentenced Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in a maximum-security prison on espionage charges, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

When reading out the verdict, the judge said the court found him "guilty of committing the crime." He also said the court ruled "to impose a sentence of 16 years in a maximum-security prison."The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich, collected information constituting a state secret about a Russian defense industry enterprise on orders from the US. The reporter was detained in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg in March last year.

News.Az