Yandex metrika counter

Russia launches large-scale missile, drone attack on Ukraine; 1 dead, 13 injured

  • Ukraine and Russia at war
  • Share
Russia launches large-scale missile, drone attack on Ukraine; 1 dead, 13 injured
Photo: Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram

Russia carried out a major overnight missile and drone assault on Ukrainian cities on Sept. 20, killing one person and injuring 13 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, local officials said.

Explosions were reported in Pavlohrad, Mykolaiv, and Dnipro, damaging homes, high-rise buildings, garages, and cars. Fires also broke out in Pavlohrad and Nikopol, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

News about - Russia launches large-scale missile, drone attack on Ukraine; 1 dead, 13 injured

Kyiv Oblast Military Adminstration/Telegram

In Kyiv Oblast, strikes hit Bucha, Boryspil, and Obukhiv, while Mykolaiv reported residential damage but no casualties. Ukraine’s Air Force said dozens of cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as drones, were launched across the country.

News about - Russia launches large-scale missile, drone attack on Ukraine; 1 dead, 13 injured

Kyiv Oblast Military Adminstration/Telegram

Air raid alerts lasted from 5:45 a.m. to 7 a.m. nationwide. Lviv Oblast officials said two missiles were shot down with no damage.

Poland scrambled NATO jets to secure its airspace during the assault, a move that follows recent Russian drone and airspace violations in Poland and Estonia.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      