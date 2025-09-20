Russia launches large-scale missile, drone attack on Ukraine; 1 dead, 13 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia carried out a major overnight missile and drone assault on Ukrainian cities on Sept. 20, killing one person and injuring 13 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, local officials said.

Explosions were reported in Pavlohrad, Mykolaiv, and Dnipro, damaging homes, high-rise buildings, garages, and cars. Fires also broke out in Pavlohrad and Nikopol, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kyiv Oblast Military Adminstration/Telegram

In Kyiv Oblast, strikes hit Bucha, Boryspil, and Obukhiv, while Mykolaiv reported residential damage but no casualties. Ukraine’s Air Force said dozens of cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as drones, were launched across the country.

Kyiv Oblast Military Adminstration/Telegram

Air raid alerts lasted from 5:45 a.m. to 7 a.m. nationwide. Lviv Oblast officials said two missiles were shot down with no damage.

Poland scrambled NATO jets to secure its airspace during the assault, a move that follows recent Russian drone and airspace violations in Poland and Estonia.

News.Az