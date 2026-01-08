Russia launches major attack on Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s hometown

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Kryvyi Rih since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. The strikes, which took place during the day and evening of January 7, targeted multiple locations in the city, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

City emergency services, energy workers, and utility staff worked through the night to restore electricity, heating, and water supplies. As of this morning, 29,360 residents remain without power. Water supply in the southern city is maintained via generators, and most boiler rooms are operational, with one district still relying on generator power, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Eight people were injured in the attacks, two in serious condition. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 31 Russian drones over the region. Fires and infrastructure damage were reported in Kryvyi Rih, while nearby Nikopol, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka were also hit by artillery and drones, with no casualties.

Schools and kindergartens in the Inhuletskyi district will operate remotely today, and electric transport services have resumed across the city.

