Russia lifts restrictions on operations of Moscow airports

"Restrictions of aircraft arrivals and departures were lifted at 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT) in airports of Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, Nizhny Novgorod (Strigino) and Yaroslavl (Tutoshna). Restrictions were introduced to provide for civilian aircraft flight safety," the press service said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and airport services took all the requisite measures to provide for flight safety. Schedule changes affected about 60 flights and eighteen flights were redirected to alternate airfields, the press service of the Vnukovo Airport said.