Yandex metrika counter

Russia lifts restrictions on operations of Moscow airports

  • Region
  • Share
Russia lifts restrictions on operations of Moscow airports
Moscow's Vnukovo airport (Photo: the airport website))

Temporary restrictions on operations of Nizhny Novgorod, Yaroslavl and Moscow airports were lifted, said the press service of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya.

"Restrictions of aircraft arrivals and departures were lifted at 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT) in airports of Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, Nizhny Novgorod (Strigino) and Yaroslavl (Tutoshna). Restrictions were introduced to provide for civilian aircraft flight safety," the press service said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and airport services took all the requisite measures to provide for flight safety. Schedule changes affected about 60 flights and eighteen flights were redirected to alternate airfields, the press service of the Vnukovo Airport said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      