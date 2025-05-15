Russia open to Ukraine talks, possible compromises

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian delegation is prepared to resume negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul and discuss “possible compromises,” according to Russian media reports citing Vladimir Medinsky, President Putin's aide and head of the Russian delegation at the talks.

He added that the Russian delegation is in a “working mood”.

Negotiations in Istanbul

Today, May 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Türkiye to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin, who, ignoring the ceasefire proposal, offered to resume direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

However, according to Russian officials and the media, Putin is unlikely to come to the talks. The dictator sent his delegation to Istanbul.

The WSJ's sources said that the Ukrainian delegation could discuss a ceasefire with Russian representatives. So far, the meeting has not been officially confirmed.

