Russia ready to take part in post-conflict recovery of Karabakh - Maria Zakharova

"Russian economic operators are ready to take part in post-conflict recovery (in Karabakh). On November 17-18, a group of Russian companies plans to visit Azerbaijan again," the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said at a weekly briefing, according to TASS.

"The previous visit took place on July 23, 2021, a business mission was in Baku to determine promising areas of cooperation," Zakharova said.

Zakharova noted that Russia is interested in expanding its business presence in Azerbaijan.

“We regard such joint work as an important component of relations between Moscow and Baku and we will do our best to promote this,” she stressed.

