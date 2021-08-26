Russia records highest-ever daily COVID-19 death toll
Russia recorded the highest-ever number of single-day coronavirus deaths with 820 fatalities, health authorities said on Thursday, taking the country’s death toll to 179,243.
Some 19,630 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's caseload to 6.82 million and active cases to 552,479, Russia's coronavirus emergency task force said in a daily report.
Recoveries increased by 19,661 since Wednesday to reach 6.09 million.
Although Russia has a wide range of vaccines, only 23.82% of the country’s population got a jab against COVID-19.
Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 4.46 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with over 213.9 million cases reported, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.
