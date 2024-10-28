Russia repels another attempted cross-border incursion by Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly thwarted another attempt by Ukraine to breach the border into southwestern Russia.

An “armed group” sought Sunday to breach the border between Ukraine and Russia’s Bryansk region, said its governor, Aleksandr Bogomaz, but was beaten back, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Bogomaz did not clarify whether Ukrainian soldiers carried out the alleged attack but claimed Sunday evening that the situation was “under control” by the Russian military.There was no immediate acknowledgement or response from Ukrainian officials.The region neighbors Kursk province, where Ukraine launched a surprise push on Aug. 6 that rattled the Kremlin and constituted the largest attack on Russia since World War II. Hundreds of Russian prisoners were blindfolded and ferried away in trucks in the opening moments of the lightning advance, and Ukraine’s battle-hardened units swiftly pressed on across hundreds of square miles of territory.Responsibility for previous incursions into Russia’s Belgorod and Bryansk regions has been claimed by two murky groups: the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion.

News.Az