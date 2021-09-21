Russia reports 19,179 new coronavirus cases
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases grew by 19,179 in Russia in the past 24 hours, amounting overall to 7,313,851, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday, TASS reports.
The relative growth rate was 0.26%.
Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 812 in the past 24 hours compared to 778 a day before to 199,808.
Russia’s daily coronavirus fatalities exceeded 800 for the first time since August 26 when 820 COVID-19 deaths were recorded.
The coronavirus mortality rate remained at 2.73%, the crisis center reported.