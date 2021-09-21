Yandex metrika counter

Russia reports 19,179 new coronavirus cases

  • Region
  • Share
Russia reports 19,179 new coronavirus cases

 The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases grew by 19,179 in Russia in the past 24 hours, amounting overall to 7,313,851, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday, TASS reports. 

The relative growth rate was 0.26%.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 812 in the past 24 hours compared to 778 a day before to 199,808.

Russia’s daily coronavirus fatalities exceeded 800 for the first time since August 26 when 820 COVID-19 deaths were recorded.

The coronavirus mortality rate remained at 2.73%, the crisis center reported.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      