Russia reports 19,179 new coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases grew by 19,179 in Russia in the past 24 hours, amounting overall to 7,313,851, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The relative growth rate was 0.26%.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 812 in the past 24 hours compared to 778 a day before to 199,808.

Russia’s daily coronavirus fatalities exceeded 800 for the first time since August 26 when 820 COVID-19 deaths were recorded.

The coronavirus mortality rate remained at 2.73%, the crisis center reported.

