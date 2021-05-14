Russia reports 9,462 daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 9,462 in the past 24 hours. This is the highest number since March 20, as follows from the data published by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Friday, TASS reports.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.19%. According to the crisis center, 4,922,901 people in Russia have been infected by now.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,756 in the past 24 hours reaching 4,537,634, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries remain at 92.2% of the total number of infected people.

Russia recorded 393 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 392 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday. The total death toll has reached 115,116.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.34% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

News.Az