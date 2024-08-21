Russia's 2042 energy plan includes 11 new nuclear power plants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s draft master plan for the placement of power generation facilities by 2042 envisions the construction of eleven new nuclear power plants, both large and small, in addition to those currently existing and under construction.

This draft plan was presented for public discussion on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.According to the attached documents, the new nuclear plants will be located in the regions of Rostov, Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Tomsk, Primorsky, Krasnoyarsk, and Khabarovsk, as well as in Chukotka and Yakutia.The draft outlines that by 2042, the total installed capacity of Russian nuclear power plants will reach 34,576 MW, representing 12.3% of the nation's total power generation capacity. This is projected to increase to 45,841 MW or 15.9% by 2042, up from 29,543 MW (11.9%) at the beginning of this year.The plan also projects that wind and solar power plants will account for 7.6% of the country's total installed capacity, reaching 22,658.9 MW by the end of 2042.

