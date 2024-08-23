Russia says its coal reserves sufficient for next 100 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's coal reserves are sufficient for more than a century at current and projected production levels, the country’s minister of natural resources and environment, Alexander Kozlov, has stated.

Speaking on Friday, Kozlov revealed that Russia's total coal reserves are estimated at 273 billion metric tons, with 46.4 billion metric tons currently being extracted, News.Az reports citing Russian media.“Even with increased current production, which totaled 392 million tons in 2023, the availability of coal reserves exceeds 100 years,” the minister said.Western sanctions on Russia’s energy exports following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine have led Russian coal miners to shift their focus to Asia, often at significant discounts. However, analysts note that Russia’s coal exports to Asia have faced challenges this year due to intense price competition from Indonesia and Australia.

