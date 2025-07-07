Yandex metrika counter

Russia seeks continued partnership with Azerbaijan

Russia seeks to maintain its partnership and alliance with Azerbaijan, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

In a recent press briefing, Peskov emphasized that Moscow believes any disagreements between the two countries should be resolved in a constructive and diplomatic manner, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We still believe that logic dictates one thing: Russia and Azerbaijan are and should remain close partners and allies, as the two nations share a common history, along with a shared present and future. The issues that arise should undoubtedly be addressed in a constructive way, reflecting the spirit of our bilateral relations," he added. 


