Russia seeks continued partnership with Azerbaijan
Photo: TASS
Russia seeks to maintain its partnership and alliance with Azerbaijan, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
In a recent press briefing, Peskov emphasized that Moscow believes any disagreements between the two countries should be resolved in a constructive and diplomatic manner, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
"We still believe that logic dictates one thing: Russia and Azerbaijan are and should remain close partners and allies, as the two nations share a common history, along with a shared present and future. The issues that arise should undoubtedly be addressed in a constructive way, reflecting the spirit of our bilateral relations," he added.