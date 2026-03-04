Shahed drones hit Ukraine’s Mykolaiv, fire breaks out

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces attacked the railway infrastructure in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, with Shahed drones, causing a fire and wounding one man, local officials confirmed.

The initial reports suggested a passenger train car was hit, but it was later clarified that the car was empty and the drone fell onto nearby tracks, sparking a fire. Emergency services quickly responded, and the injured man was hospitalized with minor injuries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, confirmed the attack damaged transport infrastructure but said residential buildings were unaffected. Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported local services are inspecting the area.

An air raid alert was declared in the district at 8:40 a.m. Kyiv time, as drones approached the city. Kim also criticized Telegram channels that published attack updates in real time, warning that such actions could aid the enemy.

The Russian strike is part of a larger assault, as Ukrainian forces shot down most of 149 drones launched from five directions overnight.

News.Az