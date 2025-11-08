Russia slams EU over visa ban, mocks Kallas’s ‘travel privilege’ comment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia criticized the European Union on Thursday after Brussels announced it would end multi-entry Schengen visas for most Russian citizens. The move is part of the EU’s ongoing sanctions in response to the war in Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described travel to the EU as “a privilege, not a right.” Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded on Telegram, saying the policy favors undocumented migrants over law-abiding Russian tourists, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“She was, of course, speaking about the millions of illegal migrants who are now being given preferential treatment by the European Union,” Zakharova wrote, sarcastically calling Kallas “a person of rare intelligence.” She emphasized that the decision unfairly penalizes Russians who legally visit Europe for tourism.

The visa ban marks another point of tension between Moscow and Brussels amid ongoing geopolitical disputes.

