Russia strikes Dnipro: there are wounded and dead, fires are burning in the city -VIDEO

On Tuesday, June 24, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine, directing ballistic missiles at the Dnieper River, said the head of the Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, News.Az reports citing Unian.UA

According to him, four explosions were heard in the city.

Before the attack, the Air Force warned of the launch of several high-speed targets in the direction of the Dnieper, and later – Myrhorod.

Train No. 52, which runs on the Odesa-Zaporizhzhya route, was damaged by a missile strike. Ukrzaliznytsia reported that passengers were evacuated to a shelter. A replacement rolling stock is being prepared for further transport of people to Zaporizhzhia.

According to the latest reports, a fire broke out in Dnipro, and civilian facilities were also damaged – a dormitory, a gymnasium, and an administrative building. There are injured passengers on the train.

In addition, missiles also hit the city of Samar, details are being clarified. The head of the OVA also reported on the casualties from the attack.

As a reminder, on the night of Tuesday, June 24, Russian occupation forces attacked the Sumy region with strike drones. A village in the Verkhnyosyrovatsk community came under fire. According to preliminary information, three people were killed, including an eight-year-old boy.

As reported, the number of victims in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack carried out on the night of June 23 has increased to nine .

