+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian troops struck a residential building in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region on February 24, partially destroying the entrance hall. Search operations are ongoing, with four people potentially trapped under the rubble, according to Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council.

“The situation is dire. Russia is mercilessly attacking frontline communities with guided aerial bombs and drones. There are casualties and injuries,” Lukashuk said, urging residents who have not evacuated to prioritize their safety, News.Az reports, citing Mykola Lukashuk.

The regional prosecutor’s office confirmed seven people were injured in the attack.

Russian strikes continue across Ukraine. On the night of February 15, Russian forces launched 115 drones, most of which were destroyed or neutralized by Ukrainian air defenses. Eighteen drones reached 11 locations, with consequences still being clarified.

Despite repeated attacks, Ukrainian authorities say critical infrastructure remains under control, and in some regions, there were no civilian casualties.

News.Az