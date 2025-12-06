Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Kyiv-Washington talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow launched 653 drones and 51 missiles at Ukraine overnight into Saturday, prompting air raid alerts nationwide and leaving at least eight people injured.

Russia carried out a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine overnight as Kyiv is set to meet with the United States amid ongoing diplomatic efforts toward a peace agreement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Moscow launched 653 drones and 51 missiles, which triggered air raid alerts across Ukraine, the country's air force said, adding that Ukrainian forces were able to shoot down and neutralise 585 drones and 30 missiles.

A total of 29 locations were struck, wounding at least eight people, including three in Kyiv.

"There have also been strikes on industrial facilities and residential buildings in the Kyiv region," Zelenskyy wrote on X, "The Dnipro, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Lviv, Volyn, and Mykolaiv regions were also affected".

